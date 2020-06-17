Stop screaming and vote

Editor,

Two pilots with white canes and guide dogs carefully board an airliner and slowly make their way up the aisle to the cockpit. As they pass, passengers become alarmed. Then doors close and the plane starts down the runway. Speed and anxiety soar as they rush toward a cliff at runway’s end. Passengers panic and scream and the plane finally lifts off. Pulling back on the stick, the pilot turns to the copilot and says, “You know, someday they’re not going to yell in time and we’re going to crash!”

In Eureka, our moneyed-good-old-boys and their pals on city council are the pilots and up until now, we, as mere residents, have just been going along for the ride. It’s past time we started screaming! The runway ends November 3, 2020.

Vernon Tucker