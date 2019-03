The Carroll County Home Expo and Garden Show will be held at the Berryville Community Center at 9 a.m. this Saturday, March 9. There will be more than 45 vendors with home-related businesses. There will be a free gardening class sponsored by Northark Carroll County Center from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Admission is free and for full details go to www.BerryvilleChamber.com/events.