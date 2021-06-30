Stephen H. Cerniglia Oct. 3, 1949 – June 28, 2021

Stephen H. Cerniglia passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at age 71. He was born October 3, 1949, in Macon, Ga. Steve is survived Anita “Jinx” Toney, his wife of 35 years; sister Kay Goodloe and husband, Maury of Johns Island, S.C.; nieces Amy Schooler, Elizabeth Good and Katherine Cerniglia; and nephew Maury Goodloe, III.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ned and Vivian Cerniglia, and brother George Cerniglia.

Steve had a long career in Geophysical Surveying in the Gulf, living in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Retiring to Eureka Springs, Ark., in 1992 he enjoyed flower gardening and keeping a well-cared for lawn. He loved the Razorbacks, the New Orleans Saints, and all the fur babies that passed through his life.

Steve had a quick wit and excelled at Jeopardy. He will be missed by the squirrels and birds he fed daily, some of them eating out of his hands.

The family thanks the staff of Elite Home Health for the excellent care and attention during this long illness. They were all very professional and caring.

No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Hwy. 62 E, Eureka Springs, AR 72632 or to a favorite charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2021.