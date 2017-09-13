Stay safe on the road

The Fire Station at Grassy Knob is sponsoring an AARP Driver Safety Program, which is a four-hour classroom course, and the nation’s first curriculum designed specifically for drivers aged 50 and over.

The class will be held at the Fire Department classroom at 12037 Highway 187, near the dam, on Sept. 25. Sign in starts at 12:30 and class is from 1 – 5 p.m. All materials are included for a fee of $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Upon completion of the course you will be eligible for a multi-year automobile insurance discount.

Register for the class by contact Marie Lee at (479) 253-1054.