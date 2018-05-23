Stateline Drive could reopen in six weeks

HISID Manager Lawrence Blood told the board on May 21 he has a plan to re-open Stateline Drive to traffic by July 1. There are still problems about the entirety of the landslide, but based on what he learned, he asked commissioners to approve up to $25,000 for slope stabilization and further exploration as advised by the geotechnical engineer.

Heavy equipment operators would haul away all dirt and debris in the area near the road and replace it with two layers of riprap up to 21 ft. from the road. Above that, engineers will conduct hand augur borings to learn where and how deep water runs underground to help determine what happens next in repair.

Chair David Makidon remarked that most of the debris is above the area being cleaned up and reclaimed, and Kees commented the area stays wet.

Commissioner Linda Graves told Blood she wanted a letter from the engineer stating the mitigation would make the road safe enough to open. Blood was willing to comply, but noted even with the letter it is possible riprap could fail in certain situations, and in a really big storm he might want to close the road as a precaution anyway.