State requiring meeting recordings

Kim Stryker, Mayor Butch Berry’s assistant, provided notification to the City Advertising and Promotion Commission on July 10 that Arkansas House Bill 1928 requires all commission, committee, and council meetings be recorded beginning August 1, and made available to the public.

This bill acts as an enhancement to the Freedom of Information Act in order to provide the public with more transparency of government business. Stryker recommended that the CAPC use an audio recording device for all meetings except executive sessions, and provide the recording to city hall within 24 hours after each meeting.

City hall will house the audio library for public access. Stryker recommended that commissioners also adopt a protocol of identifying themselves before making comments during the meetings to clarify the conversation for the listener.