State preservationist impressed with HDC

The Historic District Commission met on Nov. 6 for its only meeting of the month, handily took care of the six items on the agenda, and commissioner Dee Bright read a letter from Catherine Barrier, Certified Local Government Coordinator for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, that included, “… it is clear that Eureka Springs is substantially in compliance with the CLG program requirements as defined by the Arkansas Certified Local Government Procedures. The meeting I observed was well organized and run, you and your commissioners are very well informed and active in your historic districts, and you clearly have an energetic program for the preservation of the unique historic character of Eureka Springs.”
Penny Pemberton then represented the application for 9 Prospect to replace non-original windows with ones matching original windows and to move a door but replace it with a double-hung window that matches the originals. The application was approved.
These applications were also approved:
- 153 W. Van Buren – add front deck over existing concrete
- 25 Amity – enclose porch; add overhang; remove fence
- 80 Spring – add overhang
- 4 Angus – add side and rear decks with stairways
- 115 Wall – add rear retaining wall
Commissioners approved these items on the Consent Agenda:
- 217B N. Main – new sign
- 2 Armstrong – new sign
The Consent Agenda items are Level I applications that the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the Design Guidelines.
Chair Steve Holifield presented these Administrative Approvals, applications for repair and work involving no changes in materials but which include changes in roofing and paint colors:
- 80 Spring – temporary removal of front door
- 159 N. Main – re-roof
- 33 Peerless – replace rotten siding and porch flooring
- 60 Mountain – new paint colors
- 110 Spring – repair porch floor; repaint
- 25 Amity – new paint colors
- 282 Spring – repaint, repair
- 3 Douglas – maintenance and repair
Next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.