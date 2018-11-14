State preservationist impressed with HDC

The Historic District Commission met on Nov. 6 for its only meeting of the month, handily took care of the six items on the agenda, and commissioner Dee Bright read a letter from Catherine Barrier, Certified Local Government Coordinator for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, that included, “… it is clear that Eureka Springs is substantially in compliance with the CLG program requirements as defined by the Arkansas Certified Local Government Procedures. The meeting I observed was well organized and run, you and your commissioners are very well informed and active in your historic districts, and you clearly have an energetic program for the preservation of the unique historic character of Eureka Springs.”

Penny Pemberton then represented the application for 9 Prospect to replace non-original windows with ones matching original windows and to move a door but replace it with a double-hung window that matches the originals. The application was approved.

These applications were also approved:

153 W. Van Buren – add front deck over existing concrete

25 Amity – enclose porch; add overhang; remove fence

80 Spring – add overhang

4 Angus – add side and rear decks with stairways

115 Wall – add rear retaining wall

Commissioners approved these items on the Consent Agenda:

217B N. Main – new sign

2 Armstrong – new sign

The Consent Agenda items are Level I applications that the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the Design Guidelines.

Chair Steve Holifield presented these Administrative Approvals, applications for repair and work involving no changes in materials but which include changes in roofing and paint colors:

80 Spring – temporary removal of front door

159 N. Main – re-roof

33 Peerless – replace rotten siding and porch flooring

60 Mountain – new paint colors

110 Spring – repair porch floor; repaint

25 Amity – new paint colors

282 Spring – repaint, repair

3 Douglas – maintenance and repair

Next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.