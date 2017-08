The Holiday Island Elks will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 7 – 10:30 a.m. with all you can eat pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Adults are $6; children under 12 are $3. The Elks Lodge is at 4 Park Cliff Drive in the Holiday Island shopping center. All are welcome.

