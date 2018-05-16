Spending on fire equipment passes round one

City council approved the first reading of Ord. 2266 Monday, which waives the requirement for competitive bidding on the purchase of up to 10 self-contained breathing apparatuses, a compressor and related accessories, for the fire department. Reason for the waiver was the manufacturer, Scott Health and Safety, made equipment that ESFD already has and there is a need for compatibility.

Alderman Terry McClung pointed out some of the numbers mentioned in the proposed ordinance did not add up, and Mayor Butch Berry agreed. He suggested commissioners pass the first reading, and he would have it corrected for subsequent readings. Berry also mentioned the funds were in the budget. First reading of the ordinance passed unanimously.