Speed bumps could be on the fast track

Resident Jack Byrne opened public comments at the May 24 city council meeting by addressing a need for better signage and speeding enforcement where he lives on East Mountain. He said his house was struck by a local driver causing $35,000 damage, and suggested that speed cushions would work better than patrol cars for controlling speed and requested a timeline for solutions.

Sam Dudley, also living on East Mountain, agreed that speeding needs to be addressed, saying it’s scary when he and his family walk their pets while drivers speed by.

Beau Satori said when describing Eureka Springs traffic it is like “a one lane street with two lane traffic, and parking on both sides.” Satori said speed bumps are not making a difference with speed violations.

After public comments, alderman Harry Meyer recommended a temporary no-tolerance enforcement policy, adding that that there are no sidewalks in the East Mountain neighborhood.

Alderman LauraJo Smole asked if the city would consider widening the road, and Public Works Director DeWayne Allen provided a description of rubber speed bumps, speed tables of varying length and height, and 6×7 ft. speed cushions.

Alderman Terry McClung said it’s a matter of money, and he believes the city should be making an effort to win grants for projects like this.

Suggestions and possible solutions included Meyer saying there is $500,000 in the current street budget for repairs and sealing, and Greene proposing raising traffic fines for repeat offenders. Smole said there are three different speed limits in two miles on East Mountain, and she would like to see one consistent limit.

Alderman Bill Ott discussed using a sign machine that shows the driver how to fast they are driving, or automatic tickets through utilizing cameras. Police Chief Brian Young said he does not have a radar system in his car, but there are six police officers who do.

Mayor Berry said he would discuss this with department heads this week.