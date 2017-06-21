Special meeting request denied

Lisa Price-Backs distributed a proposed resolution at Monday’s Quorum Court meeting that she said needed approval at a special meeting to be called after the current one because the resolution would show support for President Donald Trump’s Presidential Order redefining “navigable waterways.” Price-Backs claimed the definition put in place by the previous administration had been too restrictive, and the deadline set by the Environmental Protection Agency and US Army Corps of Engineers for accepting comments from state and local governments was midnight.

At the end of the meeting, JP Larry Swofford said he would not vote for a special meeting, but would put this item on the agenda if all JPs wanted to discuss it. No one objected, so he moved to add it and got a second.

JP Chuck Olson clarified that they were voting on a resolution, which in no way further obligated the county. More than once, Price-Backs offered to clarify points for JPs who were unsure, but each time Judge Sam Barr told her she had already had her time to speak. After one final attempt by Price-Backs, Barr smacked his gavel and stated he would ask the court to have her removed from the room if she made another remark. She did not.

Swofford noted the vote to add this to the agenda had to be unanimous, and Barr noted the court passed an ordinance in 2012 that would conflict with what they were considering.

Vote to add the resolution to the agenda was 8-0-1, JP Marty Johnson abstaining. Deputy Prosecutor Devon Still pointed out an abstention counted as a No vote, so the topic was not added.