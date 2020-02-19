Sonic Drive-In coming to town

On Feb. 11, the Planning Commission approved a plan to demolish an old restaurant and replace it with a Sonic Drive-in.

The Ozark Village has occupied a spot at the intersection of U.S. 62 and Hwy. 23 South for more than 40 years, and the building has not been used in 18 years. Jacob Stauffer, with North Fork Holdings LLC, asked permission to demolish the old restaurant and build a Sonic.

Stauffer said Building Official Bobby Ray has assessed the property, and Ray’s report noted an exterior in “dire need” of maintenance. Ray noted that some steel supporting posts stand on crumbling concrete, and he did not consider repairing the building as feasible. Stauffer said he does not yet know if the building will require asbestos abatement, but the property would be checked for asbestos before demolition.

Stauffer said he hopes to begin work later this spring. In response to questions, he said the new Sonic will occupy the higher part of the lot, which falls off steeply. He does not anticipate a retaining wall, except perhaps to accommodate a dumpster.

After approving the demolition, commissioners turned their attention to plans for new construction. The state must still approve the way traffic enters and exits the location. The new Sonic will not have indoor seating, but it will include an outdoor patio area. Stauffer said plans also call for adding some landscape features, including raised planting beds.

The Sonic will stay open all year, although Stauffer acknowledged the seasonal nature of the market. He said the business will employ 30 to 35 people.

Commissioner Fergie Stewart called the project “a gift to the city,” and all voted in favor.

Pine Crest utilities getting fine-tuned

Jay Gustin returned to ask approval for the second phase of Pine Crest, his planned subdivision on Pivot Rock Road. Gustin also shared some changes made to the initial phase of the project which had already been approved.

Gustin said his engineer redrew some lines so that lots on opposite sides of the internal road would have the same boundaries. The engineer aligned the lots to improve the layout of utility lines. Commissioners had granted a variance to reduce the frontage of those lots from 100 to 90 ft., but only one of the lots will now have a reduced frontage.

Construction on the internal road has begun. Workers have cut some trees, although a change in the placement of the road required fewer tree cuts. Stumps will be removed when the weather improves, and Gustin said replacement trees will be planted next spring. A “modified hammerhead” turnaround has also moved to a spot with more appropriate terrain. The fire marshal has approved the plan, but Gustin said he may yet return to a cul-de-sac or a true hammerhead.

The sewer line for the first half of the project will connect with the main on Pivot Rock, but the second phase would require a pumping station. Gustin said he expects to sign an easement to connect to another main, eliminating the need for that pump. He also explained that an existing barn has been repainted and will be preserved.

The commission approved the installation of utilities in phase two.

Tree ordinance bumped to council

Chair LauraJo Smole said the tree ordinance has been presented to city council, where a vote is expected at the Feb. 25 meeting. Planning has held numerous workshops to develop changes to the existing ordinance. A recommended ordinance changing requirements for on-site managers at bed & breakfast establishments is almost complete.

With only four commissioners in attendance, Smole announced at the outset of the meeting that she would vote to establish a quorum.

The commission will next meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10.