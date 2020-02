The Eureka Springs Soccer Club will hold spring youth soccer sign-up dates:

Saturday, Feb. 22 at The Eureka Market HFS from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Eureka Springs Middle-School cafeteria from 3:15 – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at Middle-School cafeteria from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 4 at Middle School cafeteria 3:15 – 5 p.m.

More information on sign-up and registration available at www.Teampages.com/eurekaspringssoccer or at Eureka Springs Soccer Club Facebook page