Smoke takes your breath away

The COVID-19 is deadly for people with chronic respiratory problems

When we are healthy, we breathe all the time and we hardly notice it. But people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, emphysema, pneumonia, and other lung disorders, struggle with every breath.

Now that the virus is in our communities, individuals at high risk must act to protect themselves. In the March 12, New York Times report, Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says “people should understand they need to take control of their own life.” He adds, “You can’t assume people are not capable of infecting you. In many cases, they won’t even know they’re infected.” Those who are older or who have chronic health conditions “have to assume the rest of the world is a coronavirus soup,” he added.

Control what you can

Smoke from burning wood spreads particulates and highly toxic gases like benzene and formaldehyde. According to the EPA, particulate matter (PM) less than 10 micrometers in diameter pose the greatest problems, because they can get deep into your lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream.

The smaller the particles, the higher the risk. Scientific studies have linked particle pollution exposure to premature death in people with heart or lung disease, heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function, and difficulty breathing.

There are many sources of smoke, your neighbor burning branches and dry leaves, prescribed burns, and large forest wildfires.

Forestry myths

Foresters use medical terms to seem credible, doing the same thing over and over does not make it right. They also use words like fuel to suggest the risk of fires. Their “fuel” is full of life, an intrinsic part of the forest.

Global warming has created extreme droughts, heat waves, and other extreme weather resulting in massive wildfires. Climate deniers are increasing logging and prescribed fires.

The US Forest Service manages the national forests used for timber, recreation, grazing, wildlife, fish, and more. The misconception that forests are a public resource comes from unstated stories of white supremacy, the conquest of the New World, and conservative religions.

Ecologists view the forests as sacred natural life systems providing clean air and water, shelter, storm protection, and soil creation. Think of forests as large families with many caring relatives from grandpa and grandma to babies that bring love and magic. There are many wise pets caring and loving, teaching core concepts of courage, loyalty, and resiliency. No one is for sale. You can’t extinguish one branch of the family pretending its renewable.

Timber sales are part of forest restoration projects. Taxpayers subsidize the logging roads for timber sold at low prices to selected buyers. Case in point: The USFS lost $17.7 million on timber sales in the Alaska Tongass National Rainforest in 2018.

On March 6 and 7, 2020 heavy smoke was over Eureka Springs West. A prescribed fire at Roaring River and three other burns by the Arkansas Forestry were the sources of the smoke.

Protect yourself

Pay attention to local air quality reports and stay alert to any news coverage or health warnings related to smoke. Please download the free apps, EPA AIRNow and Smoke Sense.

County Judge Sam Barr, (870) 423-2967, is in charge of fire bans for Carroll County.

EPA recommends, if you smell smoke, stay indoors, and don’t let your kids or pets play outside. Keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep your windows and doors closed, and check for air leaks. Your electric utility may offer free energy efficiency audits which include leak repairs. To seal doors and windows in your home, use weather strips, foam tape, caulk, or door snakes. Run your air conditioner and keep your filter clean to prevent smoke inside.

Forestry ecology resources

“Fire and Logging Myths” George Wuerthner

“Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy,” George Wuerthner

Andy Kerr, Public Lands Blog, forestry ecology

Be kind, don’t burn

When the fire ban is on, don’t burn. When the fire ban is off, be kind to your neighbors and please don’t burn.

Dr. Luis Contreras