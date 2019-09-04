Smaller sign approved

The August 27 Planning meeting began with commissioners sitting as the Board of Zoning Adjustment. Kate Wicker had come before commissioners in June to ask for a sign variance at the Grand Central Hotel. That request was rejected, but at last week’s meeting she received approval for a slightly smaller sign, 10 feet by four feet. She showed pictures of the proposed sign, saying a smaller sign would get lost on the large wall. Commissioner James Mitchell renewed his objection. “I’m still opposed,” he said. “The sign ordinance was written for a reason, and we keep violating it.” Nevertheless his vote was the only No.

