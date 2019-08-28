Skills for moral defense

Explore the use of TODE (Okinawan Warrior Karate) during a special introductory workshop and open house led by instructor Rusty Baxter at the Eureka Springs Community Center Saturday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. Regular classes will begin Sept. 2 as part of ESCC’s fall programming.

TODE is a life protection art rooted in the practice of good moral character, unarmed self-defense, and concern for the attacker. Based on principles of physics and body mechanics, TODE is suitable for all ages, including seniors and the physically challenged.

Baxter holds a black belt and is a seasoned, dedicated instructor with more than 20 years of expertise. He studied for more than a decade under Okinawan karate expert, Taika Seiyu Oyata.

The Aug. 31 workshop is free to members, $3 for nonmembers. Classes are Mondays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $6/member, $8/nonmember. Register at the open house or call (479) 239-0029.