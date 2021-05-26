Six greenlights from HDC

City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth will retire at the end of May, and last week she attended her final meeting of the Historic District Commission.

Booth received accolades from commissioners, many of whom have served with her for many years. Commissioners extended an invitation for her to serve on the commission.

The evening’s business included an application by Clinton Bartlett to add a metal fire escape at the rear of the building at 37 N. Main St. The building dates to 1880 and is considered contributing.

Bartlett brought a letter from the fire marshal recommending the fire escape at the Grand Central Hotel. Chair Dee Bright noted that the fire escape would be at the back of the building, and all voted in favor of the application.

Chris Bradley spoke for owner Charles Chapin at 40 Owen St. Bradley outlined Chapin’s plan to enclose a carport and extend a roofline by eight feet to cover an existing parking place. The paint colors and size and style of windows and doors will match the existing house. The project received unanimous approval.

Clear Spring School received permission to fence in a playing field. They will add about 200 ft. of fencing 42 inches high. The chain link will be covered with black vinyl, and the fence will include one entry gate and one auto entry gate.

At 52 Wall St., David Marry received approval to build a single-family residence. Commissioners had previously approved this project and had conducted a site visit. Marry said he had not made any changes in the project.

At 20 Armstrong St., Thomas Kiser asked to add a second story to a garage to create an apartment. The house dates to 1900, and is considered contributing, but the garage was built at a later date. The garage footprint is 14 x 23 ft., and the apartment will continue those dimensions. Construction will match the existing house with pine lap siding and treated lumber stairs, railing, and balcony. All voted in favor, except commissioner Marty Cogan.

Cogan also cast the lone vote against a request to rebuild a retaining wall at 211 Spring St. Stacy Mahurin spoke for owner Davone Gonzalez and outlined a plan to rebuild the failing wall. He also asked to add a 48-in. cut stone grotto and a limestone cap to the wall. In addition, he asked to add a wrought iron fence above the wall.

At 2 Corley Loop, Chris Gaines received approval to build a garage on the lot adjacent to his house, which was built in 2016. The garage will be 26 x 28 ft., with a side porch and a rear lean-to, and will match the exterior of the existing house.

The HDC will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. Level III applications were due May 20, and other levels were due May 26.