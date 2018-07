Eureka Springs School of the Arts will host Palette to Palate in the Crescent Hotel Conservatory on August 2 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Create a mixed media piece, “Sing Your Song,” with Christie Braswell at 6 p.m.

A $45 fee will include the necessary materials plus hors d’oeuvres and two glasses of wine. To register visit www.essa-art.org or call (479) 253-5384 for more information.