Sidewalks keep us off the streets

The Planning Commission met April 12, and with only one application to consider, commissioners took time to address meeting schedules, e-scooters, signs and sidewalks.

Commissioner Bob Thomas has advocated for returning to a schedule of two meetings per month. Planning reduced meetings to once a month in hopes of attracting more commissioners. Thomas said if Planning works on the city’s Vision Plan, one meeting per month will not be enough.

The commission can always schedule an additional meeting, but such a special meeting can only have one agenda item. Thomas argued that it would be easier to have two meetings per month scheduled, and simply cancel a meeting if the commission has no agenda items. Others at the table said a special meeting or workshop would serve their needs and voted against setting two meetings per month.

Thomas has also asked to set in writing the commission’s procedures regarding Robert’s Rules of Order. Small boards can choose a relaxed version of Robert’s Rules, but Thomas said the public needs to have those rules clearly elucidated.

Commissioner Tom Buford said he was “somewhat astonished when the city council established a committee for sidewalks on Pivot Rock Road and East Mountain when the city doesn’t enforce its existing ordinances.”

He referred to an ordinance passed in 2010 to allow the city to repair a sidewalk and place a lien on the property. That tied up the city’s funds until the property sold, and another ordinance was passed in 2018 to allow the city to place its lien on a property tax bill, reducing the recovery time. Buford said money was budgeted for sidewalk repairs, but none were done.

Buford said he often sees tourists having trouble navigating the sidewalks, and he would place a high priority on repairing sidewalks in the historic district. He suggested making sidewalk repair a condition of any building permit, and most at the table agreed. Commissioners voted to get on the city council agenda to ask why the existing sidewalk codes are not being enforced. They can then propose the alternative, of making sidewalk repair a condition of any building permit.

For yesterday’s weather, go online

Commissioners said they would also like to address telecommunications in and around the city. Commissioner Fergie Stewart said cell phones have become a primary means of communication, but Eureka Springs has many areas with poor coverage. Even police and fire personnel have problems. A recent state law will encourage cities to improve cell phone and internet services. Stewart complained that internet service slows dramatically on Saturday afternoons, when the bandwidth is “sucked up by tourists.”

Chair Ann Tandy-Sallee referred to an item on the agenda regarding ordinances the town needs. She said Eureka Springs has a sign ordinance already, but she sees too many banners and other non-permitted signs. She would also like to have something on the books regarding e-scooters. These conveyances are already available in Fayetteville and Bentonville, and Eureka Springs will not be able to prohibit them, but their hours and operating areas can be regulated. The scooters are rented by credit card from a kiosk

Trees cut approved

Sitting as the Board of Zoning Adjustment, commissioners approved a tree cut for Brigido Tapia at 4087 E. Van Buren St. Tapia submitted drawings of his planned project, which calls for cutting 15 trees to construct two buildings. Commissioner Tom Buford asked what steps Tapia would take to replace the trees, and what type of landscaping he might have between the building and the highway. Tapia said he planned to plant flowers, shrubs, and trees to beautify the area. He will have to return before the commission with specific building plans, and the landscaping and tree replanting will be conditions to his future approval.