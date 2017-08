Bring your furry companion to the Dog Days of Summer at the Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market this Thursday, from 8:30 – 11 a.m. There will be a doggie parade around the market at 9 a.m. with a contest at 9:15 with categories such as cutest small, medium, and large dog, best trick, best dressed, and dog/owner look alike contest.

