Shopping to free parking

Mayor Butch Berry proposed a resolution at Monday’s council meeting for the annual parking fee waiver of two-hours during the month of December on Spring and Main Sts. for on-street metered spaces. Berry said providing two hours of free parking encourages visitors and residents “to come down to do Christmas shopping.” The resolution was passed unanimously.

Berry also proposed the annual resolution to share the city hall parking lot lease expense with the county. Meyer asked the mayor what the city’s obligation was in the annual lease, and Berry said he didn’t know, but did not think it was an increase from the previous year. Without the answer, council unanimously approved the resolution.