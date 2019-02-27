Sheriff’s revised budget gets most thumbs up

The budget committee had met at the end of January to reconcile salaries in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Detention Center. Sheriff Jim Ross had a list of salaries that differed from the position-by-position salary schedule created during the budget review at the end of 2018.

The committee straightened out the salaries, but the full quorum court had to approve the changes, which they did at the Feb. 25 meeting. JP Larry Swofford said the CCSO has several budgeted positions unfilled, and expressed concerns that the amounts budgeted would be used for comp time. “When we did the budget, we cut everyone else to a bare minimum,” he said. “We’ve got two positions at $24,000 each that are padded in case they need it.”

Chief Deputy Jerry Williams described the situations that might lead to comp time at the jail or the CCSO. JP Craig Hicks said, “No one at this table knows how to run this department like they do.” The revised budget was approved, although not unanimously.

Electrical problems get a jolt

JPs heard from Berryville Building Inspector Carl Goins, who reviewed electric panels and outlets in the Eastern District courthouse. A review began after county workers discovered unused wires that had been capped at a panel, but not disconnected.

Goins said he did not find other immediate dangers, but the building has other electrical shortcomings. Extension cords and plug-in strips take the place of hard-wired receptacles. Goins suggested an immediate review, which would cost $500. An electrician would provide a detailed assessment of deficiencies, and the county would receive a bid for correcting those faults.

County Judge Sam Barr said he would order the review if the JPs would provide the money, and everyone agreed with the need.

Full court press on grievances

The quorum court has recently adopted a new employee manual, which calls for the formation of a grievance committee. The JPs had previously considered forming a separate committee to hear grievances, but they agreed that the full quorum court would hear grievances. JPs had also discussed including some department heads on the grievance committee, but that might pit department heads against each other. JP Larry Swofford said the county is an at-will employer, and that reduces the likelihood of a complaint that would require the grievance committee. JP Harrie Farrow questioned the diversity of the quorum court, but the other JPs dismissed that suggestion. “The people who voted for us respect our opinion,” said JP Kellie Matt.

In other business:

The court authorized application for a grant by the Holiday Island Suburban Improvement District seeking a $15,000 grant to help with the cost of building sand and salt storage areas. Total cost of the project is estimated at $63,000, but the Arkansas Rural Community grant has a maximum of $15,000. Currently, HISID has to choose between spreading for traction or for melting, and this project will allow them to do both at the same time. Holiday Island has 69 miles of road. The project will not cost the county.

JPs approved $10,000 for improvements at the Berryville Heritage Historical Museum Community Center Room. They approved an additional $50,000 for repairs to the eastern district courthouse in Berryville.

Central Dispatch will receive an additional $40,000 to upgrade software, train staff, and repair equipment.

Diana Sturtz was approved for another five-year term representing the Green Forest Library on the Carroll County Library Board.

Chris Trask was approved for a three-year term on the Eastern Carroll County Ambulance District Commission.

The quorum court ordinarily meets at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, but the January and February meetings were delayed a week because of holidays. The next meeting will be on March 18.