Sheriff’s office denies deputy’s claim he was fired

Beau Jenkins says he and another Carroll County detection officer were fired by Sheriff Jim Ross after a parolee who had tested positive for Covid-19 was picked up for allegedly violating his parole and housed in the jail May 13. Major Jerry Williams, chief deputy for Ross, said in an email that Jenkins and the other detective “wished to vacate their position.”

Jenkins said he called the Eureka Springs Independent about the issue because the newspaper had reported in an online article this past week, “Released prisoner tests positive for Covid-19 in Eureka Springs,” that several jailers initially walked off the job in protest after Jad Perkins, 40, was arrested and placed in the Carroll County Correctional Facility.

Jenkins said it was not true that the jailers walked off the job.

“That is not what happened,” Jenkins said. “We did not protest in any way.”

Jenkins said when he and the other officers arrived for the start of their shift, their supervisor met them outside and said there was someone in the jail that the Berryville police arrested who had Covid-19.

Jenkins said the supervisor said the shift already on duty had been exposed.

“He said, ‘If you don’t want to be exposed, you don’t have to come in. We will figure something out,’” Jenkins said. “I had to pick my kids up in the morning and I didn’t want to expose my kids. I wanted to call my ex-wife and see if she could pick up the kids, but I was told if I called anyone, I would be fired on the spot. I told them, ‘I can’t come in then.’”

Jenkins lives in Boone County, and said as he was driving home he got a call from Ross asking why he didn’t come into work.

“He called me a coward,” Jenkins said. “He said it in several different ways and asked, ‘Are your kids’ lives more important than the lives of your co-workers?’”

Jenkins said another correctional officer who chose not to work to protect his kids was also fired.

Williams denied they were fired.

“Initially five detention officers responded with a ‘knee jerk reaction,’ and did not wish to begin their upcoming shift,” Williams wrote in an email. “Sheriff Ross made personal contact with each of the Detention Officers and explained the situation. After which, three of the five officers returned to their duties. Unfortunately, two of the five officers wished to vacate their positions.

“No Detention Officer was terminated. They feared the danger was too great and did not wish to further pursue their career in law enforcement at this time. This is their choice, and Sheriff Ross respects their decision to pursue a different career path (one not as dangerous as law enforcement).

“Bottom line is that law enforcement is both dangerous and essential. We do not have the luxury to shut the doors and send everyone home. In order to keep the citizens safe, we assume a certain level of risk. Not everyone is capable of the risk we take, and that’s okay. It is absolutely their choice, however. Again, when the situation was explained, two wished to vacate their position.”

Jenkins said he has sought legal representation because he feels he was wrongfully fired. He said while he understands Arkansas is a right-to-work state, meaning employees can be terminated without cause, the legal advice he has received is that an employer can’t force an employee to be exposed to an infectious disease that is killing people unless they are trained medical staff.

“We don’t go to school to deal with a disease like this,” Jenkins said.

In the Independent article published online May 13, Sheriff Ross was quoted, “We did have some folks who objected to him being here, but I took care of it.” Ross said Perkins was kept isolated and jail staff used personal protection equipment.