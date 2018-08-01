Share your health with others

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive at Holiday Island Elks Lodge, 4 Parkcliff Drive on Monday, August 6 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities.

To be eligible to give blood you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others or the LifePoints donor reward program go to www.cbco.org or call, toll-free (800) 280-5337.