Share your good health with others

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive on Thursday, May 9 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Eureka Springs High School, 2 Lake Lucerne Rd. Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes.

To be eligible to give blood you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information go to www.cbco.org or call (800) 280-5337.