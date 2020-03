NWA Permaculture Study Group gathers March 8 from 10 a.m. – noon at the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library for a program on soil building by Parks gardener Scott Miskiel. A plant swap and container garden workshop follows at noon at the Community Center greenhouse. Bring your container and any plants you wish to swap. Potting soil will be available at nominal cost. Call (479) 244-0377 for more information

