Several blood types at low levels

Carroll County Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Inn of the Ozarks. During December all CBCO blood donors will receive a maroon long-sleeved t-shirt.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities.

To be eligible to give blood you must weigh 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information on sharing your good health or LifePoints donor rewards program go to www.cbco.org or call (800) 280-5337.