The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville will host a Crazy Horse family member and author William Matson on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Crazy Horse family elder Floyd Clown Sr. will join to discuss and sign their book Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy based on the family’s oral history.

MONAH is located at 202 SW. O Street in Bentonville. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.monah.us, email info@monah.us or call (479) 273-2456