Seeds sow impurities

Editor,

Someone donated watermelon, squash, corn, beans, pumpkin seeds to me that are horridly, as it turns out, all treated and toxic to pollinators and all wildlife.

Syngenta produces pesticide, fungicide and hybridized seeds and the seeds are poisonous to touch even. Farmers are asked to not leave any of these seeds on the ground and bury them at least an inch in the ground. I can’t imagine growers going back to pick up seeds that are on the ground surface.

Now we know why black birds and grackles and such are dying in fields across the land.

I am thinking that it seems we know about Roundup and various spraying that goes on, but the majority of the population doesn’t know that their pumpkins and watermelons (etc.) come from seeds like these.

Seedbox might be a great platform to educate the public on these issues. It’s pretty much hidden from most of us. Even I was clueless that every vegetable is now very likely to come from treated seeds.

Susan Pang