See what we’re offering, tell us what you want

Main Stage Creative Community Center now has a digital projector and a 21-ft screen, and board members will seek community advice about putting that equipment to use.

The first movie using recently donated equipment has been scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Biggest Little Farm tells the inspirational story of “two dreamers and a dog” who try to rejuvenate 200 acres of near-worthless farmland in Southern California. The topic would resonate well with Eureka Springs at any time, but with spring just around the corner, this movie should have backyard gardeners excited for the coming season.

Adding to the experience, vendors from the Farmers’ Market will have booths in the lobby with samples and other information about the market.

Those who attend the movie will be surveyed about future screenings, asking what types of movie would have the most appeal. The survey form lists documentaries, drama, comedy, animation, and history. Members of the general community can also email suggestions to mainstageccc@gmail.com.

The vision at Main Stage is “a multi-generational, multi-cultural arts and community center for all residents and visitors, to promote life-long learning, and be a cornerstone for the North Main Street Arts District.” The addition of the new media equipment provides another way to serve the community and provide a visual media venue.

Main Stage can seat as many as 125 for an event. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. More information about Main Stage and ticketing is available at mainstagecenter.org.