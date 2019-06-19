Security measures funded

A grant from the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Security and Preparedness will provide security upgrades for judicial entities in the county, Justices of the Peace were told at Monday’s quorum court meeting. District courts in Green Forest and Berryville will receive bullet-resistant glass with a drop tray and a speak-through device. The circuit clerk’s office in the Western District Courthouse will receive a panic alarm, and a video arraignment system will connect the Detention Center with Circuit Court, to allow some proceedings to be conducted remotely. The grant totaled more than $12,000.

