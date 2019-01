The Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library kicks off its annual Secret Season Cinema foreign film festival on Friday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. with the Israeli film Foxtrot from director Samuel Maoz. The screening will take place in the Library Annex Friends Room and admission and popcorn are free. For more information go to the events calendar at eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-8754.

