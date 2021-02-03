Seat opens up on CAPC

Chair Carol Wright stated at the Jan. 27 meeting that the CAPC seat currently held by Greg Moon is reserved for a general manager of a hotel or restaurant, of which Moon was not. “I am not employed, I have a letter, I am on a leave of absence,” Moon said. He said because of Covid he was placed on a leave of absence last October from his manager position with Rowdy Beaver.

“The law requires specific types of membership,” Wright read from Municipal League documents, “on an Advertising Promotion Board. In this case, because we have waited, considering this was a furlough, just out of respect, that we have done this for quite a few months now, there are other people that are interested in serving.”

Meyer made a motion to vacate the position currently held by Moon, there was a second, and heated discussion followed. Moon said, “I am happy to vacate this seat if you have somebody else, that’s fine. But from day one that I have been on this commission I have been harassed by you [pointing at Wright], and I want everyone to know that.”

Moon described his claim of harassment saying his place of employment received frequent calls about his position. Moon said he believed Wright wanted him off the commission “because you [Wright] don’t like the way I looked.” Meyer interrupted and said, “Oh, come on.”

“No, that’s the truth,” Moon said as random applause broke out in the audience. “She [Wright] is a harassing person, and she knows it, and I have proof of it.” Moon refused to resign when asked by Wright. In a vote it was approved (3-2) to vacate the position as soon as a person who meets the qualifications is appointed by city council. (Moon and Foster opposed the motion, Greene abstained.)

Commissioners appointed Jeff Carter as the new Chair, and Carol Wright as Secretary.

There is a CAPC workshop scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 4 pm. in the AUD, and a regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. in the AUD.