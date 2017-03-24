Seat on CAPC available

The City Advertising and Promotion Commission has an immediate opening due to the resignation of commissioner Charles Ragsdell. This is the only open chair position, so any adult resident of Carroll County with an interest/background in tourism may apply. This term on the commission expires June 30, 2018.

Individual must reside in Carroll County and be a qualified voter. It is in the best interests of the commission that an applicant be involved in the tourism industry. Prospective commissioner must receive approval from Eureka Springs City Council to be sworn in.

Those interested will find applications, requirements, and more information at www.CAPC.biz

Commissioners will review applications at the April 12, 2017 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse/Eureka Springs City Hall. Deadline to submit credentials is April 11, 2017.

Applications can be emailed to: Director@EurekaSprings.org or mailed to CAPC, P. O. Box 522, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. They can also be hand delivered to the CAPC at 121 E. Van Buren, Suite 3B, Eureka Springs, AR 72632.