Season events this weekend

The annual Christmas Parade of Lights rolls down Spring Street this Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. with walkers and floats decked out with holiday cheer.

Saturday is even busier with Santa in the Park from 1 – 3 p.m. The Tour of Homes runs from 3 – 8 p.m. where you can sample some of Eureka Springs’ beautiful homes decorated to the nines in lights and wreaths. You buy a ticket at eurekaspringspreservationsociety.org or they can be purchased day of the tour at the Transit & Welcome Center, 137 W. Van Buren for $20. It’s a self-guided tour so you can take your time strolling from house to house.

At the same time as the Tour of Homes and on Sunday visit the Lights on White Street Open House; A two-day event introducing Ten White Street Gallery and the opportunity to tour studios of well-known White Street artists. It’s a perfect time to shop from local artisans.

Last, but certainly not least, John Two-Hawks will give his annual Christmas Concert on the evening of Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Featuring the Bentonville Washington Jr. High Girls’ Choir and with special guest Catherine Reed, the show is sure to get you ready for this joyous season. Show is at the Aud.