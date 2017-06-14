Searching for harmony in zoning designations

Council considered a proposed ordinance on June 12 to rezone the property at 38 Prospect from R-1 to C-1 based on approval by the Planning Commission of a request by applicants Byron and Marilyn McKimmey.

Alderman Terry McClung pointed out rezoning this property would make the property next door stand out because it would still be zoned R-1, and he insisted the city always tries to avoid the appearance of spot-zoning.

“You’re painting a wall green except for one blue spot,” McClung observed. He said he was not against this particular rezoning, but his preference was for the city to be consistent.

Alderman Kristi Kendrick pointed out the other property owner might not want to be rezoned, although she acknowledged his point.

There was discussion of property taxes due to rezoning to C-1, with the consensus that taxes could increase, but City Attorney Tim Weaver said in some cases, taxes go down.

Alderman David Mitchell acknowledged McClung’s points, but said he was in favor of the proposed ordinance because the next door owner did not want to be rezoned C-1. Bob Thomas agreed he would not like it if the neighbor next door asked for a rezoning that forced a decision upon him.

Mickey Schneider moved to table the item until the next meeting so city staff could determine the possible difference in property tax for the property next door to 38 Prospect. Kendrick said she totally disagreed with delaying a council decision, but the vote to table the item was 5-1, Kendrick voting No.