Searching for a satisfactory conclusion

Editor,

The executive branch of our government is in the hands of Donald Trump, of which what can we say except this: he seems right on the verge of dysfunctional. Our judiciary, thanks in large part to Mitch McConnell, is packed with the likes of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, who are firm believers in the “corporations as people” and “people as raw materials” version of our Constitution.

Whether any member of the Republican Party ever acknowledges it, our country is in a crisis placed there by the cruel caprice of the child king.

While in the same week in the same city, the voice of the dying angels found a throat and the god’s truth came to us in the voice of a child, Greta Thunberg, merely pointing out today’s updated version of Margaret Thatcher’s warning of 30 years ago.

Karl Marx put it most plainly of all: “You will know the end stage of industrial capitalism because they will destroy the fabric of the earth itself.”

Any system based on infinite growth is, on the face of it, incompatible with ongoing life on a very finite planet – as we babble on at each other, the destruction continues at an accelerated pace – whole forests gone.

The designers of our government gave the changing political power to the people. And though the Republicans have gerrymandered and Jim Crowed many regular people out of their votes, they still gave control of the House of Representatives to the Democrats, speaking through the brave reluctance of Nancy Pelosi, a small woman who has seen much. And now it unfolds for the people of the country.

A wave of Republican ads attacking the Democratic Party and a series of hearings in which, between the canned speeches of the Republicans, reluctantly, like pulling teeth, enough facts will come out that we, the people can see for ourselves just exactly what kind of “dealmaker” this guy is.

David Zimmermann