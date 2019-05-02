Seamos Amigos – Let’s Be Friends That’s what soul is about

The May Festival of the Arts is a special time in Eureka Springs as we eagerly await our favorite gotta-get-to events. Cinco De Mayo in Basin Spring Park is new this year and promises to be a much-loved family time. One of the highlights of the day will be Al Lopez, a.k.a. Papa Rap, a lifelong musician who relocated to Springdale from his native Puerto Rico. Joining the Rogers School District to support himself while recording an album, Lopez found his calling when he realized the rapid growth of the Latino community was creating a divide among kids.

Lopez using his music to bridge cultures, promoting the message that even though becoming friends may take time, there is common ground we all share. He started small, getting a diverse set of high schoolers to perform for younger kids, and just never stopped. Now with the Springdale School District, Lopez is a weekly radio host, taking calls and helping Latino parents navigate the school system. He started the charity OneCommunity and the art/music festival ArkanSalsa. A Papa Rap show is interactive, bilingual and along with singing and dancing, kids may get invited on stage to play drums. There is no better way to spread the message of peace, love and acceptance than through music, so gather all the kids and head to Basin Park on Sunday to hear the Caribbean Salsa and Merengue stylings of a man who just does not quit giving.

THURSDAY, MAY 2

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Michael Dimitri, Singer/Songwriter, 5 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Jesse Dean, Blues, 6-9 p.m. *Bike Night*

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRANDE TAVERNE – Catherine Reed, Singer/Songwriter, 6-9 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Steve Jones, Singer/Songwriter, 12 & 5 p.m.

BREWS – Dan Martin, Folk/Americana, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Brad Williams, Country/Rock, 8 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Sad Daddy, Folk/Roots, 9:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – All Request DJ, 9 p.m.

GRANDE TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 7-9 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – DJ Karaoke with Danny, 9 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Pete-N-Dave, Blues, 6-10 p.m.

NYX – SixtyOn, Acoustic Classics, 6:30 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Ron Preston, Americana, 7 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Stan Karaoke, 9 p.m.

THE AUDITORIUM – Junior Brown opening for Steve Earle & The Dukes, 8 p.m.

THE GRAVEL BAR – Skye Pollard, Blues/Southern Rock, 7 p.m.

UPSTAIRS AT THE GROTTO – Slag Callahan, Instrumental Rock Guitar, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Jeff Lee, Singer/Songwriter, 12 & 6 p.m.1

BASIN SPRING PARK – Jazz in the Park w/The Mattson 2, 5 p.m.

BREWS – Johai Kafa, Eastern Europeanesque Mountain Music, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Daniel Yates, Country, 8 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – The 1oz Jig, Backwoods Funk, 9:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – All Request DJ, 9 p.m.

GRANDE TAVERNE – Kenny Jackson & Jackson Gibson, Indie Folk, 6-9 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – TBA, 9 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Cori Jay, Folk, 12-4 p.m., Pete-N-Dave, Blues, 6-10 p.m.

NYX – Catherine Reed, Singer/Songwriter, 6:30 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Jason Kinney, Americana Jam, 7 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Hedtripp Duo, Rock, 12 p.m., Stan Karaoke, 9 p.m.

THE GRAVEL BAR – The Day After Sunday, 7 p.m.

UPSTAIRS AT THE GROTTO – Slag Callahan, Instrumental Rock Guitar, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Michael Dimitri, Singer/Songwriter, 12 p.m.

BASIN SPRING PARK – Cinco De Mayo Celebration w/Papa Rap & DJ Afrosia, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

BREWS – Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Open Mic, 6 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRANDE TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Cori Jay, Folk, 12-4 p.m., DG Duo, 6-10 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 6

CHELSEA’S – Sprungbilly, Bluegrass, 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

BREWS – Karaoke, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Los Roscoes, Blues, 5-7 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Open Mic, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

CHELSEA’S – Drink & Draw, 8 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRANDE TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 6-9 p.m.