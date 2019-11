Area Boy and Cub Scouts will be placing bags on your doorknobs on Saturday, Nov. 2 for donations to Flint St. Fellowship. On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. the scouts will take you contributions to our local foodbank.

Donations can include: Non-perishable food items, hygiene items – toothpaste, deodorant, toilet paper, detergent, paper towels, toothbrushes, bar soap, and shampoo.