Science of DNA at Carnegie Library

Dr. Tony Pike of Eureka Springs Animal Hospital will be giving a free talk about the philosophical history and theory behind the modern science of genetics and DNA with respect to humans and their pets. Attendees will have the chance to win one of three pet-DNA tests donated by Dr. Pike and participate in an extended program activity.

The presentation is part of the Carnegie Library’s Curiosity and Discovery free adult program series will take place in the library annex on Friday, April 5 at 6 p.m. For more information call (479) 253-8754 or email info@eurekalibrary.org.