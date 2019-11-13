Schools undergoing enhancement every which way

The Eureka Springs School Board approved $800,000 to continue remodeling efforts at the elementary school.

At last week’s board meeting, Supt. Bryan Pruitt said, “This is a continuation of what we did last summer.” The elementary school saw major improvements in hallways, the cafeteria, and other common areas. The next phase would focus more on individual classrooms and restrooms. The media center is also slated for attention.

Money approved includes about $45,000 for architect fees. In response to a question from a board member, Pruitt explained that the school would pay the architects even if no successful bids were returned, but the school has hired a construction management firm to help keep projects within a budget.

Speakers and summit for middle schoolers

Middle School Principal Cindy Holt said a busy October had extended into a busy November. With a round of assessment concluded, teachers have had time to see where students need growth, and they can plan for needed remediation.

Red Ribbon Week brought some “good speakers” to the campus. Students attended a teen summit in Berryville, and Holt said she heard nice reports about the students’ behavior during that session. “We remind the kids that attitude is everything,” she said.

The big kids have humor and how do you pronounce ‘car bash’

High School Principal David Gilmore also reported on a busy October, including a “great homecoming week.” The students enjoyed the traditional homecoming bonfire, although Gilmore noted one change in the usual procedures. With a deadpan delivery, he explained that the art students ordinarily create an effigy of the opposing team’s mascot to burn in the bonfire – that tradition was dropped this year as the Highlanders faced the Life Way Christians.

The homecoming celebration included a “car bash” fundraiser, to benefit the skills classes. The band played, and students enjoyed free food, games, and a dance.

Renaissance students were rewarded with a trip to a trampoline park. Gilmore said 45 students, almost a quarter of the student body, were eligible.

The high school and the entire district will benefit from upcoming training through a grant. That grant will pay for training for K-12 teaches and some other staff. The program encourages positive behavioral models, and trains teachers on mental health first aid.

Progress reports will go out next week, with the second quarter almost halfway complete.

The high school presentation concluded with a group of students reporting on what they had learned in a financial literacy class.

Based on the recommendation of the Classified and Licensed Personnel Policy Committees, the board awarded a bonus of $1,250 for all staff members.

This meeting was held on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Pruitt told the Independent that several board members had conflicts with the regularly scheduled date of Monday, Nov. 11, and moving the meeting ahead several days allowed the district to have the bonuses for district employees included on Nov. 15 direct deposits.