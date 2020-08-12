Schools preparing, but let them know your attendance decision

“We are on the front lines of a whole new way of teaching and learning.”

Eureka Springs School Supt. Bryan Pruitt sent an email to staff last week, discussing plans to re-open the school.

The governor has ordered the reopening of schools, and the Eureka Springs school district will begin classes on Monday, Aug. 24. Pruitt sent a letter to parents last week with the most recent information, as families weigh their risks and options.

Pruitt’s letter noted that students will return after a five-month hiatus. Even in the best of times, back-to-school involves some adjustments. This year, as he noted, “The world has changed.” He outlined some steps the school has taken, including increased Internet access for those choosing remote learning. Buses and buildings will be continually cleaned and disinfected. The school has personal protective equipment for students and staff.

Pruitt also sent an email to teachers, addressing their “legitimate fears and frustrations.” He asked staff members to keep a positive attitude and support each other. Pruitt closed by writing, “I am proud to be here and to work with dedicated, caring people.”

In an Independent interview last week, Pruitt frankly addressed the difficult circumstances. “The governor says we have to re-open, and we’re going to have to accept that challenge,” he said. The superintendent said teachers and other staff have concerns about spreading the disease, but most share a positive attitude. “In other schools, we’ve seen teachers decide to retire rather than return, but we haven’t seen that,” Pruitt said.

Some parents will choose virtual education for their children, and the district has helped to facilitate that approach. Some parents have not yet indicated whether their kids will attend in person or through distance learning methods, and administration officials are still asking those parents to let the school know their intentions.

Although the numbers change daily, the latest figures available from the school show 25 percent of students choosing to stay home. At the elementary level, only 60 percent of students are likely to attend in person.

An outbreak of the coronavirus could quickly cause the school to close. Pruitt’s letter to teachers closes with the district-wide strategy to practice distance-learning methods. “Be prepared for whatever comes our way. Have them prepared as quickly as possible to handle whatever situation may arise. They need confidence in using technology and the programs we will provide in the event we have to return to virtual learning.”