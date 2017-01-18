By Nicky Boyette – The Carroll County Quorum Court voted at the Jan. 9 meeting to seat former board member Debbie Davis to the vacant seat on the Eureka Springs School Board, so for the first time since the seat was declared vacant in September 2015, the board convened Jan. 10 with seven members even though two were absent.

Facilities report

Facilities Director Mike Dwyer also announced seven dumpsters of debris had been removed from the demolition of B-100 at the former high school property as part of the Community Center Foundation renovation. The contract calls for the job to be completed within 120 days of the date work began which was Jan. 3.

Dwyer updated the board on planned improvements in the Master Facilities Plan including these items:

lightpole update at Van Pelt Stadium

flooring for the elementary school

LED replacements for light bulbs that burn out

improved signage at the intersection of Greenwood Hollow Rd. and Hwy. 23

restroom remodeling

pre-K playground

Reports from the schools

Mandy Elsey, math interventionist for the middle school, told the board that students are identified by test scores as needing additional assistance with learning math skills, and a team of teachers and administrators determines who is referred to her program for intervention. She sees 36 students three or four times each week. “We try to close the gap and boost their confidence,” she said.

Carol Cross is the middle school Alternative Learning Environment teacher, and has nine students every morning, and as many as four others might come in the afternoon. She provides help with learning English, math and social studies. Principal Cindy Holt added students of all grade levels move in and out of the program. Cross said parents are relieved to know there is a place where their child can get extra attention, and their involvement makes a big difference in the student’s success.

Principal Kathy Lavender noted the high school is experiencing fewer failures and more students in the Renaissance program for students with A’s and B’s. Eighty of 200 students are in the program.

Lavender also announced the Be Pro Be Proud semi with its workshop-on-wheels trailer will park at Eureka Springs High School Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14. The BPBP trailer unfolds to reveal a series of educational stations with tools from various trades. The trailer can accommodate no more than 20 people at a time. Lavender said the event is sponsored by the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce.

Supt. Bryan Pruitt presented board president Chris McClung the Outstanding Board Member award for participating in more than 25 hours of board member training.

Next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m.