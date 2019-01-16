School Board approves Master Plan

The Eureka Springs School Board approved a Facilities Master Plan, outlining several areas for improvement in the coming years.

At Monday’s board meeting, Maintenance Plant Manager Mike Dwyer said the new entrance area at the Elementary School has been a big improvement, but that building still needs extensive renovation. “It’s mostly a face-lift,” he said. “We need to replace ceilings, doors, and other things that have aged.” The Pre-K entry still needs a canopy.

The parking lots at the Middle School and High School have been resurfaced. The Elementary parking lot needs attention, although the slope on that hillside lot creates problems.

Dwyer touched on several areas of recent improvement, including the 960-sq.-ft. outdoor classroom, built by the building trades class.

The district is eligible for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for a community storm shelter. The grant would pay 75 percent of the cost of a shelter, which would serve the Elementary and Middle Schools, since the High School already has an area below ground level. Dwyer said the building would need to be attached to the school, even if that means moving the road. “What good is it to have the shelter if you can’t get there through an almost-tornado?” he asked.

A meeting is tentatively set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Berryville school district. Green Forest, Berryville, and Eureka Springs will all attend, and those schools will learn more about the grant process. Supt. Bryan Pruitt said, “We hope that money doesn’t go to build a wall.”

The board approved the Facilities Master Plan. Pruitt reminded them that other schools would take their Master Plan to Little Rock, where they could expect some matching funds. Eureka Springs does not receive matching funds.

Elementary Principal Clare Lesieur reported on the response to the One School, One Book program. All the elementary students are reading The Lemonade War by Jacqueline Davies.

Middle School Principal Cindy Holt said enrollment has increased to 207, and the school added a fifth-grade homeroom, for a total of three fifth-grade classrooms.

High School Principal David Gilmore said the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both have excellent records this season. The boys stand at 21-5, 4-1 in conference. The girls record is 17-11, 4-1 in conference. Gilmore said both teams occupy second place in their conference. “Both have a good chance to go on in the playoffs,” he said.

Gilmore said the seniors all have plans in place for after graduation. Some have jobs lined up already, while others are still working on scholarship applications. Students are working on ACT test preparation. Extracurricular groups, including the Future Farmers of America and the Future Business Leaders of America, are preparing for regional competitions.

January is National School Board Month, and Pruitt ended the meeting by recognizing “what an outstanding job they do for our school district and our community.”