Sasquatch sculpture approval questioned

Editor,

I don’t have anything against the Sasquatch. In fact, I hope to see one someday. I can certainly understand the fun of the interactive sculpture Mr. Feilbach created and I realize it has turned into a photo op.

However, I’m curious as to how this sculpture not only got approval, but is being repaired by the Parks Committee?

I witnessed my friend Cheryl Rutledge jump through all the committee hoops after she so generously offered to donate a hand-built metal sculpture to the city honoring the Indigenous people of this area.

She was put off, questioned, and passed on to committee after committee (one of which didn’t even exist yet) from June 2019 through January 2020. She attended every meeting she was asked to and contacted everyone she was told to including the mayor and private businesses.

No one told her yes, no or maybe… they sat on their thumbs until it fell through the cracks which I suspect is what the Parks and other committees wanted?

She thoughtfully chose symbols that represent the tribes and native landscape of this region. She paid for all the material and offered to get it placed at her expense.

This is not just an art installation, it is a reminder much like Doughboy in Basin Spring Park. Besides Blue Spring Heritage Center, there is nothing downtown to distinctly honor these people.

These tribal nations that were exiled and endured hardships came in peace to the healing springs of this area long before anyone saw the charm of this little town. I share her passion and interest to advocate, preserve and honor this rich culture. It is a history of struggle, strife and triumph and we are proud of our Native American Heritage.

I guess I’m a little disappointed to see the Sasquatch get the spotlight, because the last time I checked, there are not 574 + federally recognized tribes of Bigfoot!

Even after all the run-around, the artist is so passionate about Eureka Springs displaying something that honors Indigenous people, her sculpture is still available to the city.

Sometimes it feels like liberty and justice for most, not all. Ask any Native American.

Becky Jo Newhart