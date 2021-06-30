Sara Jane Huff Baruth June 23, 2021

Sara Jane Huff Baruth quietly passed away at the home she shared with her husband in the early morning hours of June 23, 2021. She was 61 years old.

Sara was employed at the Best Western Eureka Inn for 32 and-a-half years. She broke her hip in August of 2018 and suffered a debilitating stroke while in the hospital. In October of the same year, Sara learned she had a small tumor in her lung, but she decided not to pursue treatment. By 2021, the cancer had migrated to her bones and brain. She passed away as a result thereof.

Sara was proceeded in death by her Dad, Mother, only sibling and 5 dogs. Sara is survived by her husband (whom she lovingly endured for 31 years), all but one of her in-laws on her husband’s side, nieces and nephews on both sides, and many people whom she thought well of.

Special thanks to the Phil Bullock Family, Stacey Burnett (her physician), the E.S. Hospital staff, Elite Home Health (esp. Stephanie), and Circle of Life (esp. Everett). Most of all to our Heavenly Father who made it possible for Sara and Mike to know each other, and the Lord Jesus Christ who paid the ultimate price so we could be together with Him in heaven.

Sara’s body was cremated; there will not be a memorial service. Her husband asks that those who feel inclined to express or send condolences not do so.

See ya soon, Slovey