Samuel Vance Bullock May 5, 1926 – July 5, 2017

Samuel Vance Bullock, of Eureka Springs, Ark., born May 5, 1926 in Pineville, Ark., son of Samuel Henry and Bertha Ellen (Ducker) Bullock. He departed this life Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in Eureka Springs, Ark., at age 91.

Vance worked at Bullock Manufacturing Company in Eureka Springs. He had a great love for his family and Native Americans, its history and preservation. He also loved his dogs and cats dearly.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth Nelle Hughes and husband, Tom, of Sacramento, Calif.; three nephews, Phil Bullock and wife, Margie, of Eureka Springs, Ark.; Jan Bullock of Pearland, Texas; Sam Hughes of Sacramento, Calif.; four nieces, Suzanne Ryan and husband, Archie, of Eureka Springs, Ark.; Diana Bachman, Elaine Wilson and Mary Gudeman, all of Calif.; several great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Bertha Bullock; brother, James M. Bullock and sister, Amy Caple.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2017 at Nelson’s Chapel of the Springs, Eureka Springs, Arkansas with funeral service following at 10 a.m. with Reverend Dale Nichols officiating and a musical tribute by John Two Hawks, a Native American-style flutist.

Committal will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Spring Creek Cemetery in Izard County, Ark., with Reverend Wayne Wood officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Purple House, 66 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.