Sam and the Stylees, a calypso conga punch at Chelsea’s Friday, Los Roscoes capture field hollering blues chants at Cathouse Saturday

It’s time for some easy skanking as Sam and the Stylee’s from Tulsa bring their funky reggae breaks to Chelsea’s Friday. Los Roscoes, local blues outfit, wrench heartbreak from whiskey and women and work at the Cathouse on Saturday, in addition to their regular Tuesday evening gigs. The songs played strike right at the soul and draw people in. Often SRO, get there early.



THURSDAY, JULY 6

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Catherine Reed, Singer/Songwriter, 5 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Jesse Dean, Singer/Songwriter, 6 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Jerry Yester, Grand Piano Dinner Music, 6:30 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – It’s About Time, Rock, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Steve Jones, Singer/Songwriter, 12 p.m., Michael Dimitri, 5 p.m.

BREWS – Blue Soul Jazz Group, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Frisco Cemetery, Rock, 8 p.m.

CHELSEA’S ­– Sam and the Stylees, Reggae, 9:30 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Arkansas Red, Guitar Dinner Music, 6:30 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – DJ and Karaoke with Scott, 8 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Blind Driver, Americana, 6 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – 2 Dog 2 Karaoke, 7 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Chicken Pot Pie, Rock, 9 p.m.

THE STONE HOUSE – Jerry Yester, Artist’s Choices, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Melissa Carper, Singer/Songwriter, 12 p.m., James White, Singer/Songwriter, 6 p.m.

BREWS – Melissa Carper and Jerry Jones, Blues, 7 – 10 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Los Roscoes, Blues, 8 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Ron Landis and Pals, Americana, 2 – 5 p.m., Chris Meck and the Guilty Birds, Rock, 9:30 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Jerry Yester, Grand Piano Dinner Music, 6:30 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – Hedley Lamar, Rock Ridge, 9 p.m.

LE STICK – Pete Maiella, Singer/Songwriter, 7 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Whiskey Menders, Americana, 12 – 4 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Rusty Rose Rate, Rock, 7 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Michael Tisdale Duo, Rock, 1 – 5 p.m., Septembers End, Rock, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

BALCONY RESTAURANT – James White, Singer/Songwriter, 12 and 5 p.m.

BREWS – Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Melissa Carper and Friends, Americana, 12 – 4 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Dorrian Cross, Singer/Songwriter, 1 – 5 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 10

CHELSEA’S – Sprungbilly, Bluegrass, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Los Roscoes, Blues, 5 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Open Mic, 9 p.m.



WEDNESDAY, JULY 12



ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Shawbee Karaoke, 8 p.m.