The Good Shepherd Humane Society Berryville thrift store is holding a Christmas in July month long sale with all items of the jolly season half price. The store is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Eureka Springs thrift store has all kinds of boots on sale in July for half price. Store is open every day except Monday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Print