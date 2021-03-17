Safety cited in radio system upgrade

The quorum court met Monday evening with a light agenda and spent much of the meeting hearing a plea for more action on the county’s radio system.

Lt. Jeff Heinzl represented the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and recapped his experience with other law enforcement agencies, decribing the present force of deputies as “the best people ever” and “a true asset.” He said department morale is high, and deputies sometimes show up early for their shifts. Heinzl said keeping good deputies will always be a challenge because of higher wages elsewhere, then he asked the quorum court for help with communications.

The quorum court has made some expensive repairs to the radio system recently, but technology may require a complete overhaul. Heinzl said gaps in radio coverage nearly cost a deputy his life last year. That deputy had an encounter in an area without phone or radio signal. Heinzl noted that the man who accosted the deputy will be released from custody in 30 days.

In response to Heinzl’s description of significant drug activity in the county, JP Don McNeely asked his opinion on the reasons for the problem. “It’s a big county, with a lot of places to hide,” Heinzl said. He also said he would like to see longer sentences imposed in drug cases. After describing the staffing levels during the various shifts at the CCSO, Heinzl said, “We could use more deputies,” but he quickly raised his hands to let the JPs know the CCSO would not ask for additional officers.

At the start of the meeting, JP Craig Hicks shared advice he had received from the Association of Arkansas Counties. After appropriating money received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act last month, some JPs heard questions about the ways the county could spend the money. The AAC said the county had broad latitude in allocating the funds. Hicks asked County Clerk Connie Doss to forward the email to the other JPs, in case their constituents asked them about the subject.

Odds and Ends

An ordinance formally dissolved the Highland Park Subordinate Service District. JP Chuck Olson explained that the process had taken a couple of years. “First we cut off funding, and then they had to spend the money they had,” he said. At times, the SSD did not have commissioners to dictate that spending, which extended the process.

JPs approved $2,000 for the Carroll County Health Unit. JP Matt Phillips said the CCHU has a canopy with a booth to give drive-up vaccinations, and the current expense would run electrical power to the booth.

Tax Collector Kay Phillips received unanimous approval for a request to add a deputy in her office. JP Jack Deaton, a member of the budget committee, said Covid issues have contributed to a backlog in the Collector’s office and hiring a deputy now would relieve that backlog. Deaton said the budget committee will revisit the position at the end of the year, to see whether it might become a permanent addition.

Sean Michael and John Olsen were approved for terms on the Lake Forest Subordinate Service District.

During JP comments, Chuck Olson said the facilities committee has been considering ways to enlarge the reception area in the Eastern District courthouse in Berryville. The front of the building will also be remodeled.